Sixteen personalities to receive medals of merit on St. Wenceslas Day

Sixteen leading personalities from the world of science, art and culture will receive awards of merit from the Senate on the Day of Czech Statehood, or St. Wenceslas Day, on September 28, the speaker of the upper chamber ,Milan Stěch, told the ctk news agency.

The names of this year’s recipients have not been released. The tradition of awarding Czechs who have made an outstanding contribution to their given field of expertise at home and abroad was launched six years ago.

Among those honoured were František Janouch, who co-founded Charter 77, philosopher Erazim Kohák, musician Petr Janda, Czech-born politician and diplomat Otto Jelínek and disabled cyclist Jiří Ježek.