The Senate has awarded 16 Czech personalities from the field of science, culture and sport with a medal of merit for making an outstanding contribution in their field of expertise and spreading the good name of the Czech Republic abroad. The awards were handed out on the eve of the Day of Czech Statehood, or St Wenceslas Day, September 28. Among those honoured were cross country skiing champion Květa Jeriová-Pecková, historian Petr Čornej, and oncologist Jitka Abrahámová