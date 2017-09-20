Sister of Czech who died in London wants Strasbourg to overturn verdict

Legal representatives of the sister of a Czech man who died in London have petitioned the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to overturn a UK court ruling which exonerated a man accused of his killing, the TV station Prima reported on Tuesday.

If the court accepts the case the Czech Republic will support the victim’s sister, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Prima said it might be months before the court responds to the petition.

Zdeněk Makar, who was 31, was beaten to death following an altercation outside a fast food outlet in London in September last year.