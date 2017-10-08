Singer Marta Kubišová on Goodbye tour

Singer Marta Kubišová is opening the Czech part of her Goodbye tour with a concert in Brno on Sunday. The singer who was persecuted by the communist authorities and banned from singing became a symbol of the Velvet Revolution with her song Prayer for Martha.
Her Goodbye tour started in Košice Slovakia on September 26 and will next take the singer to Sedlčany, Chomutov, Hořovice, Varnsdorf and Prague. Her last stop in České Budějovice on November 1, will coincide with the singer’s 75 birthday.
