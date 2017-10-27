Singer Kubišová to perform at sold-out Lucerna in Prague

Singer Marta Kubišová will perform at Prague’s Lucerna on Friday, one of the stops on her Goodbye tour. The singer who was persecuted by the communist authorities and banned from singing became a symbol of the Velvet Revolution with her song Prayer for Marta, is performing live for the last time in the series of concerts.
Her last stop in České Budějovice on November 1, will coincide with the singer’s 75 birthday.
