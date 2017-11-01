Singer Kubišová performs final concert on 75th birthday

Marta Kubišová will appear on stage for the last time in her native České Budějovice on Wednesday night. The singer is making her final public performance on her 75th birthday. She bade farewell to audiences in Prague on Friday.

A pop star in 1960s Czechoslovakia, Kubišová was banned by the Communists and became a symbol of resistance to the Soviet occupation. Her performance of her trademark song A Prayer for Marta to a packed Wenceslas Square during the 1989 Velvet Revolution reflected the enormous changes that were taking place at that time.