Shooting simulation exercise planned for Prague Metro station

The Prague authorities are to simulate a shooting incident in an exercise at the city centre Muzeum Metro station. Councillors on Tuesday approved the security training, which is dubbed Muzeum 2018 and will take place during the night hours on June 20. Officials said the aim of the exercise was to test out units of the city’s integrated rescue services that would be called out if such a crisis situation occurred in the capital.

Councillors have also given the green light for anti-flood training exercises in the districts of Karlin and Libeň in September.