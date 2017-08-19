Shooting begins on new film about Palach

A crew began shooting a new film about Jan Palach on Saturday, directed by Robert Sedláček, and due to be released next year on the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. Jan Palach was a student who took his own life in protest of the invasion. He was the subject of a successful HBO mini-series called Burning Bush in 2013. The film crew on Saturday began filming a first scene in front of Prague's Rudolfinium concert hall and gallery.