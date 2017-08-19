Shooting begins on new film about Palach

Jan Velinger
19-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A crew began shooting a new film about Jan Palach on Saturday, directed by Robert Sedláček, and due to be released next year on the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. Jan Palach was a student who took his own life in protest of the invasion. He was the subject of a successful HBO mini-series called Burning Bush in 2013. The film crew on Saturday began filming a first scene in front of Prague's Rudolfinium concert hall and gallery.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 