Shift to daylight saving time on Sunday

The annual shift to summertime or daylight saving time is due to take place at 2am on Sunday, when clocks will be moved forward by an hour.

In the Czech Republic the shift to summertime, introduced for economic reasons, has been implemented, with a number of breaks, for 39 years.

Until 1995 summertime in the Czech Republic lasted for six months of the year, after that the country brought it in line with EU norms and it now lasts for seven months- i.e. until the end of October.