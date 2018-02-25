Shelters filling up as Arctic conditions take grip

Daniela Lazarová
25-02-2018
As Arctic conditions take a grip on Central Europe night and day shelters are filling up with homeless people and charity organizations are seeking them out on the street to offer assistance. One person is already reported to have died in Prague as a result of the freezing cold weather.

The situation is expected to worsen in the coming days with night temperatures dropping to – 20 and even – 30 degrees Celsius in places. Children and chronically ill people have been advised to stay indoors.

