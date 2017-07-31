A majority of shareholders in AGPI, an agriculture company owning a controversial pig farm in South Bohemia, agreed on Monday to the farm’s sale to the state. For years, the pig farm stood partly on the site of a former labour and later WWII concentration camp where Romanies were interned during WWII. Some 300 people died there and an additional 500 people were sent to Auschwitz. According to the Czech News Agency, 88 percent of shareholders were in favour and 11 percent were against. The government is still keeping details, including the buyout price, under wraps; however, AGPI is expected to release the details once the sale is completed. Human rights activists and Roma groups have long sought the removal of the pig farm, calling it a stain on the memory of those who suffered and died at the former camp.