Seven parties seen with seats in new Czech parliament

Seven parties would win seats in the Czech parliament according to the latest poll taken by the CVVM agency and released with less than a month to go ahead of elections.

The poll puts ANO in the lead with 30.9 percent, followed by the Social Democrats at 13.1 percent with the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia in third place with 11.1 percent. The right of centre Civic Democrats are seen with 9.1 percent support and the Christian Democrats with 6.2 percent.

The poll, carried out at the start of September, also tips the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party of Tomio Okamura to enter parliament with 7.3 percent support and the Pirates also with 6.4 percent.

Elections to the lower house take place on 20 and 21 October.