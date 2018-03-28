Serious accident brings traffic on D1 motorway to standstill

Ruth Fraňková
28-03-2018
A serious accident on Wednesday involving a bus and two vans brought traffic along the D1 motorway from Prague to Brno to a standstill. One of the five people, who suffered injuries, had to be airlifted to hospital in a serious condition. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

 
 
 
