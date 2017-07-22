Top Czech judges have denounced judicial reforms in neighbouring Poland as an attack on the rule of law. In a statement published on Friday, the Czech constitutional and supreme courts, supreme state attorney and Ombudswoman said that they could not remain silent in the face of steps that undermined the values of European civilization, humanism and fundamental rights and freedoms. Polish lawmakers have been considering a bill from the governing Law and Justice party to force all current judges into retirement and give the president powers to choose who to reinstate.