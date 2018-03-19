Senators: Government as a whole should reject Russia nerve gas claim

A group of 27 senators, including Senate speaker Milan Štěch, has said the government should categorically reject a recent Russian claim that the nerve agent believed to have been used on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in the UK could have come from the Czech Republic. Russia’s foreign ministry at the weekend named the Czech Republic along with Slovakia, Britain, Sweden, and the United States as possible sources of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Two Czech government ministers at the weekend refuted the claim, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Martin Stropnický saying the Russian accusation was an example of how information could be manipulated. The government is to discuss the issue on Wednesday.