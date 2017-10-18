Senators debate call for relaxation of smoking ban

Czech senators have debated a petition signed by over 55,000 people calling for a law banning smoking in restaurants and bars to be modified, Czech Television reported. The legislation came into effect at the end of May this year.

The petition’s authors say that the ban has led to a fall in restaurants’ profits and some closures. They say they fear the situation will get even worse for landlords with the onset of winter and have called for pubs to be allowed to have closed-off smoking sections.

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula said no changes should be made until there had been sufficient time to evaluate its success, adding that he would oppose any loosening of the legislation.