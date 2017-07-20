Senator Jaroslav Kubera of the Civic Democratic Party has collected enough signatures among his colleagues from the upper chamber of parliament to be able to run for president, the news site idnes.cz reported on Thursday. Ten signatures were needed to support his candidacy, while he collected fifteen. Kubera, who has been a mayor of Teplice since 1994 and a senator since 2000, said he would leave his decision to run for the post until the very last moment.