Senate committee criticises Zeman over Novichok and Nikulin interventions

The Senate’s security committee has criticised President Miloš Zeman for tasking the BIS intelligence service with investigating whether the nerve agent Novichok was produced or stored in the Czech Republic. The committee also rejected the position of Mr. Zeman’s office on the extradition of alleged Russian hacker Yevgeny Nikulin to the US after Prague Castle officials accused the government of mishandling the situation.

Senators described Mr. Zeman’s actions in regard to both issues as a security and foreign policy risk. They also called on the head of state not to make similar interventions in the future and to respect the powers granted to him by the constitution.

President Zeman asked the head of BIS to investigate whether Novichok, with which a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in the UK, might have come from the Czech Republic, as claimed by Moscow.

The UK blames Russia for the attack and the Czech Republic was one of several countries to expel Russian diplomats over the matter.