The Senate approved a ban on fur farms after a two-hour debate on Thursday. The ban, which still has to be signed by the president, should take effect from the end of January 2019. At the moment, around nine such farms, mostly raising mink and foxes, are present in the Czech Republic. The owners can claim compensation from the state. Opponents of the ban warn that illegal farms could be created where the state has no oversight over the animals’ welfare. Some 46,000 people signed a petition against fur farms in the Czech Republic.