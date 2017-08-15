The city of Prague decided Tuesday to extend a ban on Segway vehicles to the Prague two district and parts of Prague 10. The earlier ban introduced in July just covered the historic centre of the city and adjoining areas. The Segways were banned because of complaints that they used pavements and were a hazard to pedestrians and normal traffic in the crowded city centre. Segway operators have tried to overturn the ban without success.
