Security checks at Prague Castle, which were introduced last August, will remain in place, the president’s spokesman Jiri Ovčáček informed on Friday, adding that it was recommended by the country’s security services. As of last summer, all visitors to the Prague Castle compound are asked to undergo security checks by police officers stationed at the gates, which has resulted in long queues forming. According to Jiří Ovčáček, more police officers will be earmarked to speed up the security checks.