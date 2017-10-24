Secret service reports heightened activity by Russian, Chinese agents

Daniela Lazarová
24-10-2017
In its 2016 annual report the Czech Republic’s intelligence service BIS says it has registered heightened activity by Russian and Chinese agents in the country. The Czech Republic was targeted by campaigns aimed against the EU, NATO and the Ukraine, the report says. Meanwhile Chinese agents were focused on influencing public opinion with regard to Tibet and undermining Czech Taiwanese relations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
