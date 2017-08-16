The Czech economy experienced accelerated growth once again in the second quarter of this year, according to preliminary figures published on Wednesday by the Czech Statistics Office. Czech GDP expanded by 4.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared to a rate of 3.0 percent in the previous three months.
Analysts say this was the fastest tempo of growth since the end of 2015. Lower growth, of around 3.0 percent, had been expected for the April to July period. One analyst described the figures released on Wednesday as a “pleasant shock”.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
“Very safe” Prague draws thousands from Eastern states to annual Pride festival, says organiser
Learners of Czech meet in Brno for 50th time
Almost one-third of Czechs can’t afford week-long package vacation, broadcaster reports