Second body found in Vltava River that of missing geocacher

Brian Kenety
15-06-2018 updated
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The body of a man discovered on Friday afternoon in the Vltava River in central Prague has been confirmed to be that of a 28-year-old geocaching enthusiast who had been missing since Saturday.

The grim discovery near Slovanský Island came less than a week after the body of another geocacher – a woman, also 28, who had taken part in the same GPS treasure hunt as the missing man – was found a bit farther downstream, near the Jirásek Bridge.

There had been a torrential downpour on the day the two went missing. The woman had become trapped while in a sewer system looking for hidden GPS treasure, unaware of the dangerously fast-rising water level. Two others in their group survived.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 