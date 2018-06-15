Second body found in Vltava River that of missing geocacher

The body of a man discovered on Friday afternoon in the Vltava River in central Prague has been confirmed to be that of a 28-year-old geocaching enthusiast who had been missing since Saturday.

The grim discovery near Slovanský Island came less than a week after the body of another geocacher – a woman, also 28, who had taken part in the same GPS treasure hunt as the missing man – was found a bit farther downstream, near the Jirásek Bridge.

There had been a torrential downpour on the day the two went missing. The woman had become trapped while in a sewer system looking for hidden GPS treasure, unaware of the dangerously fast-rising water level. Two others in their group survived.