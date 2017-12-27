Scientists highlight disadvantageous position of young women

Around 300 specialists at 29 institutes that come under the Czech Academy of Sciences have written a letter to the organisation’s management drawing attention to what they say is the disadvantageous position of young women in research.

The authors say that scientists are expected to go abroad to gain experience after completing a doctorate at around 30, the same age when many women are starting families.

If women fail undergo an internship abroad their chances of obtaining grants or getting full-time positions in scientific institutions fall considerably, the writers of the letter say.