Scientists and physicians against exemptions to EU environment norms

Leading Czech scientists and physicians have appealed to lawmakers not to allow any exemptions from the strict pan-European norms on pollution that should come into force in 2021.

Individual countries will have the right to ask for a number of exemptions and Czech environmentalists say they have “signals” that coal power plants and other big polluters will try to get them.

In an appeal to the lower house of Parliament the group of scientists and physicians points out that 60 percent of Czechs live in regions where pollution norms are frequently exceeded and 11,000 people a year die of related health problems.

They have appealed for exemptions to the strict EU environment norms to be prohibited by law.