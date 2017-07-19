The planned transfer of Czech international footballer Patrik Schick from Sampdoria to Juventus for a reported EUR 30 million will not in the end take place after the clubs announced on Tuesday that they had been unable to reach agreement. It was announced over a month ago that Schick had signed for Juventus in a deal that would have made him the second most expensive Czech player ever. However, the Italian champions’ doctors were reportedly dissatisfied with the results of initial medical tests on the 21-year-old.
Czech tank beer taking Europe by storm
The rocketing career of SpaceX’s David Pavlík
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in refugees
Czechs largely sidelined in Polish-led South Seas Initiative
Czech test finds inconsistent levels of product quality in different states