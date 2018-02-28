Schäuble: Germany and France could participate at Visegrad Four meeting

Germany and France could participate in a future meeting of the Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. The proposal was made by Bundestag speaker Wolfgang Schäuble to the chairman of the lower house of Czech parliament, Radek Vondráček, during their meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

Mr Vondráček said after the meeting that he and Mr Schäuble both agreed on deepening cooperation of the countries` parliaments. He also said the Visegrad Four should invite Germany to one of their future meetings. Wolfgang Schäuble advanced the idea of inviting two countries, such as Germany and France, arguing that such a meeting would contribute to improving cooperation within the European Union.