Saturday marks quarter century since signature of dissolution of Czechoslovakia

Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on the breakup of the federal state of Czechoslovakia. The leader of the Czech government, Václav Klaus, and his Slovak counterpart, Vladimír Mečiar, put their signatures to the document at the Tugendhat Villa in Brno on 26 August 1992, six weeks after reaching agreement on the move at the same venue.

The dissolution of the Czechoslovak state took effect on January 1 1993, when the Czech and Slovak republics simultaneously came into existence.