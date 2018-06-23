Saturday declared “tax freedom day” in Czech Republic

Saturday is the day of the year when Czechs have made enough money to pay their tax obligations this year and begin earning for themselves, according to the calculations of accounting firm Deloitte. It says it took the country 174 days to reach the 2018 “tax freedom day”.

According to Deloitte, that day has never come so late in the year for Czechs. Another organisation, the Liberal Institute, uses different calculations and declared “tax freedom day” on May 22.