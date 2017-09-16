Saturday 30th anniversary of launch of Škoda’s landmark Favorit

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Favorit in what is described as a landmark moment in the modern history of the Czech carmaker Škoda. The hatchback was presented to the public for the first time at an engineering trade fair in Brno on 16 September 1987.

The CEO of the now German-owned Škoda Auto, Bernhard Maier, said the Favorit had begun a new era for the company and enabled it to compete with cars from the then West.

The car was remodeled twice in the early 1990s. Production ceased in 1995, after almost 800,000 Favorits had been rolled out at Škoda factories in Bohemia.