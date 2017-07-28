Sandra Mašková wins kick box gold at world games

28-07-2017
Czech kick boxer Sandra Mašková has won gold in the world games being hosted in Wroclaw, Poland. In the under 56 kg category, the 22 year old beat Turkey’s Sedu Duygu Aygun in the final 3:0. It is the second gold for the Czechs at the games

 
 
 
 
 
