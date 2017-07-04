Sales of new cars in the Czech Republic in the first six months of 2017 increased by nearly nine percent compared to the same period last year to over 144,000 vehicles, according to figures released by the Car Importers Association on Tuesday. The monthly sales growth slowed down to 3.6 percent in June. The biggest seller in the period between January and June was Škoda Auto with over 45,000 cars, followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai.