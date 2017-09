The sale of Fairtrade products in the Czech Republic has been increasing, according to the head of Fairtrade Czech Republic and Slovakia Hana Chorváthová.

By far the most popular Fairtrade commodity on the market was coffee. In 2016, Czechs bought 326 tonnes of Fairtrade coffee, which was an 88 percent increase on the previous year. Other popular items include chocolate, tea, sugar and biscuits.