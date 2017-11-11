The first wine of the season, the so-called Saint Martin’s wine, goes on sale on Saturday in the Czech Republic. Czechs are celebrating the Feast of Saint Martin, which falls on November 11 and which has become an occasion for winemakers to present their young wines.

Events featuring wine tasting are traditionally held at various venues around the country. This year, the main event takes place on Freedom Square in Bnro. In Prague, festivities will be traditionally held in Náměstí Jiřího z Poděbrad and the Rašínovo nábřeží embankment. This year, sellers expect around 2.2 million bottles of Saint Martin’s to go on the market, which is a slight drop on the previous year.