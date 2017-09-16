Šafářová wins battle of Czechs in Quebec quarter-finals

Lucie Šafářová has reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Quebec, Canada. The 30-year-old advanced to the last four after beating her Czech compatriot Lucie Hradecká 6-4 7-5 on Saturday.
Šafářová, who lifted the title in Quebec in 2013, will now face Timea Babos of Hungary for a place in this year’s final. The Czech is ranked 33rd in the world in singles and first in doubles.
