Šafářová wins battle of Czechs in Quebec quarter-finals

Ian Willoughby
16-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Lucie Šafářová has reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Quebec, Canada. The 30-year-old advanced to the last four after beating her Czech compatriot Lucie Hradecká 6-4 7-5 on Saturday.

Šafářová, who lifted the title in Quebec in 2013, will now face Timea Babos of Hungary for a place in this year’s final. The Czech is ranked 33rd in the world in singles and first in doubles.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 