Šafářová loses top spot in doubles WTA rankings

In tennis, Czech player Lucie Šafářová has been dethroned from her top spot as the world’s best doubles player.

In the latest WTA ratings, Šafářová has been replaced at the top spot by Swiss player Martina Hingis. The Czech player has dropped to third place.

Injuries over the last weeks have cost Šafářová points which could have helped her retain the position she won six weeks ago.

In the singles rankings, Petra Kvitová has dropped four places and is now 18th in the rankings. Karolína Plíšková is forth.