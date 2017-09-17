Šafářová fails to reach final in Quebec

17-09-2017
Czech tennis player Lucie Šafářová has been knocked out in the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Quebec. She missed out on what would have been her first final of the season after losing 6-7 4-6 to Timea Babos of Hungary in Saturday’s encounter.

Šafářová, who is 30, lifted the title in Quebec in 2013 and was seeded first in this year’s tournament.

 
 
 
 
