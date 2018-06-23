Rychetský: Zeman spokesman should quit over Twitter comments

The spokesman for President Miloš Zeman, Jiří Ovčáček, should quit over his comments on Twitter, says the president of the Czech Constitutional Court, Rychetský. Speaking in an interview published by the news site iDnes.cz, Mr. Rychetský said Mr. Ovčáček’s position gave him no right whatever to express any opinions on the courts, domestic politics or foreign policy.

Mr. Rychetský, who served as deputy prime minister in a government headed by Mr. Zeman, also said that the now head of state had – like his predecessors – allowed himself to be surrounded by yes men.