Discount air carrier Ryanair has launched a direct air-link from Pardubice to London Stansted, with flights scheduled three times a week.

The route is serviced by Boeing 737 carriers with 189 seats on board. Ryanair’s first flight from Pardubice to London was fully booked.

Pardubice is the fourth Czech city served by Ryanair, aside from Prague, Brno and Ostrava.

Pardubice Airport is originally a military airport which was turned into a civilian international airport in 1994.