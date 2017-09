Kontinental Hockey League club Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk has confirmed that it is holding negotiations with Czech hockey legend Jaromír Jágr.

The general manager for Russia’s Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, Rail Jakupov, told the daily Sports-Express that he was in talks with Jágr’s representatives, adding that they were waiting for his decision.

The 45-year old Jágr said earlier that he was ready to play in Europe if he couldn’t find work in the North American NHL.