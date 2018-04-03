Russian response to Nikulin extradition unsurprising, says Czech Foreign Ministry

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement saying Russia’s negative reaction to the extradition of Russian alleged hacker Yevgeny Nikulin to the United States had been expected. Via its Twitter account, the ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow’s response had not been surprising.

Nevertheless, from the Czech Republic’s perspective the move was a sovereign decision based on independent courts, including the Constitutional Court, the statement said.

Last week Mr. Nikulin was handed over to the United States, where he will face charges of stealing data from major internet companies. He is wanted in his native country on lesser charges and Russia had also requested his extradition.