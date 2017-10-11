Russian politicians hail Zeman comments on Crimea

Russian politicians have welcomed comments made by Czech President Miloš Zeman on Crimea at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Czech Television reported. The Czech head of state said Ukraine should seek financial compensation for the loss of Crimea and called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

The chairman of the Duma’s International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, said he welcomed Mr. Zeman’s recognition of the connection between Russia and Crime as a fait accompli. Mr. Slutsky’s counterpart in the Russian upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, said Mr. Zeman said out loud what other European politicians were thinking.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed indignation at Mr. Zeman’s words, while Czech government members have said his comments were at odd with the country’s official foreign policy.