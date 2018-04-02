Russian foreign ministry slams Nikulin’s extradition to US

Daniela Lazarová
02-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed the Czech Republic’s decision to extradite its national, alleged hacker Yevgeny Nikulin, to the US.

The Russian foreign ministry issued a statement on Monday calling it a “politically motivated” decision made to demonstrate allegiance, rather than a decision on the basis of legal grounds.

It said the decision would inevitably undermine Czech-Russian relations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 