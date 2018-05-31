Russian embassy denies Marshal Konev’s participation in 1968 invasion

The Russian embassy in Prague has denied that former WWII Red Army marshal Ivan Konev took part in the planning of the 1968 Soviet Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia to suppress the reformist communist movement in the country.

The embassy pointed out that Konev had already retired from an active role in the army in April 1963 and had been transferred to the army general inspectorate. It added that there was no archive proof of his participation in the 1968 preparations.

The denial comes as the Prague 6 district is reported to be preparing to put a plaque on a monumental statue of Marshal Konev describing his preparations in the 1968 invasion. The statue is a frequent target for attacks. Konev led the Red Army forces that entered Prague at the end of the Second World War.