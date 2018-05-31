Russian embassy denies Marshal Konev’s participation in 1968 invasion

Chris Johnstone
31-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Russian embassy in Prague has denied that former WWII Red Army marshal Ivan Konev took part in the planning of the 1968 Soviet Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia to suppress the reformist communist movement in the country.

The embassy pointed out that Konev had already retired from an active role in the army in April 1963 and had been transferred to the army general inspectorate. It added that there was no archive proof of his participation in the 1968 preparations.

The denial comes as the Prague 6 district is reported to be preparing to put a plaque on a monumental statue of Marshal Konev describing his preparations in the 1968 invasion. The statue is a frequent target for attacks. Konev led the Red Army forces that entered Prague at the end of the Second World War.

Related articles
Theatre Continuo - 'Midday', photo: archive of Theatre Continuo

Movement and dance theatre tells powerful story of Soviet dissidents who stood up for Czechoslovakia

On August 25th, 1968, just four days after Russian tanks rolled through Czechoslovakia to crush the Prague Spring reform movement,…
Ivan Hartl, photo: Ian Willoughby

Ivan Hartl: A one-man international branch of the Czech underground

Ivan Hartl has been living in London since the late 1960s. From there he helped run samizdat literature into his native Czechoslovakia…
Robert McCrum, photo: David Vaughan

Robert McCrum: bringing out Havel and Kundera

In his twenty years as editor-in-chief of the publishers Faber and Faber, Robert McCrum introduced some of the best Czech writers,…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 