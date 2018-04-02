Russian diplomats have until midnight to leave Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
02-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The three Russian diplomats expelled from the Czech Republic over the poisoning of a Russian double agent in Britain have until midnight to leave the country.

Moscow took reciprocal action late last week pronouncing three Czech diplomats in Russia personae non gratae. They have been given until April 5 to leave the country.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 