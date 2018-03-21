Russian ambassador summoned to Czech foreign ministry over nerve agent allegation

The Russian ambassador to the Czech Republic came to the foreign ministry on Wednesday to explain allegations that Czechs could have been the source of the nerve agent believed to have poisoned a former double agent in Britain and his daughter.

The suggestion on Saturday from the Russian foreign ministry that the Czech Republic along with Slovakia, Sweden, and Britain could have been the source of the so-called Novichok agent sparked an immediate denial from Czech foreign minister, Martin Stropnický. After the meeting, Stropnický said no proof for the comments had been offered and against branded the accusations as absurd.

Britain has suggested Russia was the source of the agent used in the southern English city of Salisbury where Sergei Skripal was poisoned along with daughter Yulia.