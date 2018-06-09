Rosický to take his final bow at Sparta stadium in Prague

The legendary Czech footballer Tomáš Rosický will end his career with a star-studded beneficiary game at Prague’s Sparta stadium on Saturday.

The game will pit international stars such as Cesc Fábregas, Mathieu Flamini, Van Persie, Aleksandr Hleb and Jens Lehmann against a home team including Pavel Nedvěd, Karel Poborský, Jan Koller, Petr Čech and Milan Baroš.

The game, which is hopelessly sold out, was due to start at 5pm, but had to be pospond due to heavy rain. There is an accompanying exhibition and gifts for fans.