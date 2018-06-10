Rosický takes his final bow with beneficiary match at Sparta

Daniela Lazarová
10-06-2018
The legendary Czech footballer Tomáš Rosický ended his career with a star-studded beneficiary match at Prague’s Sparta stadium on Saturday.

Thousands of fans from at home and abroad turned up for the match which pitted international stars such as Cesc Fábregas, Mathieu Flamini, Van Persie, Aleksandr Hleb and Jens Lehmann against a home team including Pavel Nedvěd, Karel Poborský, Jan Koller, Petr Čech and Milan Baroš.

Rosický’s penalty shot helped his team to a 5:2 victory and the last goal was scored by his four-year-old son who joined his father on the pitch in the last minutes of the game.

