Rolling Stones to rock Prague once again

The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones will perform at Prague’s Prague’s Letňany Airport on Wednesday, July 4. It is the band’s fifth concert in Prague.
They made their first appearance in the Czech capital in 1990 when they performed at the invitation of President Václav Havel in what was a symbolic celebration of the country’s newfound freedom.
The concert, at Prague’s Letňany airport, is part of the European leg of the band’s No Filter tour.
